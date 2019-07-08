Report: Omari Spellman Traded to Warriors from Hawks for Damian Jones, Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Omari Spellman #6 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Day 3 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired forward Omari Spellman in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Atlanta will reportedly receive center Damian Jones and a second-round pick in exchange for Spellman, per Charania.

Spellman, the 30th pick in the 2018 draft, appeared in only 46 games during his rookie season. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game as a rookie.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Westbrook

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Westbrook

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jabari Parker Signs with Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jabari Parker Signs with Hawks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Recruited Kyrie Before Clips Traded for PG13

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Recruited Kyrie Before Clips Traded for PG13

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report