Report: Omari Spellman Traded to Warriors from Hawks for Damian Jones, Pick

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired forward Omari Spellman in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Atlanta will reportedly receive center Damian Jones and a second-round pick in exchange for Spellman, per Charania.

Spellman, the 30th pick in the 2018 draft, appeared in only 46 games during his rookie season. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game as a rookie.

