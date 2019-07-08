Clippers Rumors: JaMychal Green Finalizing 2-Year, $10M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JaMychal Green and the Los Angeles Clippers are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the second year of the deal is a player option.

