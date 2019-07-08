Clippers Rumors: JaMychal Green Finalizing 2-Year, $10M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 123-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JaMychal Green and the Los Angeles Clippers are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the second year of the deal is a player option.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

