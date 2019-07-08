Youri Tielemans Completes $50M Leicester Transfer on 4-Year Contract

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Youri Tielemans is set to officially sign for Leicester City on a permanent basis after the Foxes agreed terms with the midfielder's parent club, AS Monaco, on Monday.

Leicester made the announcement via their official website, noting how any deal is still subject to Premier League and international clearance: "The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal after a highly impressive loan spell with the Foxes during the second half of last season and becomes the third arrival of the summer after James Justin and Ayoze Perez."

Sky Sports News has reported there is a "broad agreement on the legal structure" of Tielemans' £40 million transfer fee, with the Belgium international, who spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the King Power Stadium, having already "verbally agreed" to a contract with the 2016 Premier League champions.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Snoop Dogg Wants USWNT to Get Paid 💰

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Snoop Dogg Wants USWNT to Get Paid 💰

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Leicester Sign $50M Youri Tielemans

    Midfielder joins permanently after last season's loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leicester Sign $50M Youri Tielemans

    Midfielder joins permanently after last season's loan

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    B/R Ranks: 5 Ways to Make USMNT Relevant

    How Berhalter's side can improve in time for 2022 World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Ranks: 5 Ways to Make USMNT Relevant

    How Berhalter's side can improve in time for 2022 World Cup

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi Accused of Hypocrisy

    Brazil's Thiago Silva calls out Leo's corruption comments

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi Accused of Hypocrisy

    Brazil's Thiago Silva calls out Leo's corruption comments

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report