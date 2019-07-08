Youri Tielemans Completes $50M Leicester Transfer on 4-Year Contract

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Youri Tielemans is set to officially sign for Leicester City on a permanent basis after the Foxes agreed terms with the midfielder's parent club, AS Monaco, on Monday.

Leicester made the announcement via their official website, noting how any deal is still subject to Premier League and international clearance: "The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal after a highly impressive loan spell with the Foxes during the second half of last season and becomes the third arrival of the summer after James Justin and Ayoze Perez."

Sky Sports News has reported there is a "broad agreement on the legal structure" of Tielemans' £40 million transfer fee, with the Belgium international, who spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the King Power Stadium, having already "verbally agreed" to a contract with the 2016 Premier League champions.

