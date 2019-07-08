Woj: Thunder Trade Jerami Grant to Nuggets for 2020 1st-Rounder After PG13 Deal

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move comes on the heels of OKC trading six-time All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend for a package including five first-round picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.