Woj: Thunder Trade Jerami Grant to Nuggets for 2020 1st-Rounder After PG13 Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant celebrates after a 3-pointer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

The move comes on the heels of OKC trading six-time All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend for a package including five first-round picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

