Dwight Howard Rumors: Grizzlies 'Aren't Planning to Keep' Center After Trade

Al Drago/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies "aren't planning to keep" Dwight Howard after acquiring the eight-time All-Star from the Washington Wizards last week, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic.

Sankofa noted the trade was purely a "money-saving maneuver." According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Memphis saved $3.1 million by swapping CJ Miles for Howard, who is expected to be either traded or waived.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

