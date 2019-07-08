NBA Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors on Lance Stephenson, Tyson Chandler and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With the marquee free agents off the market, the next stage of free agency is all about teams filling out their respective rosters.

Since salary-cap room is sparse after the spending spree we witnessed last week, teams have to get a bit creative in how they sign the remaining free agents.

Some of the best free agents available are veteran players who might have to settle for less-than-ideal deals in order to link up with contenders.

Other players may be involved in sign-and-trade deals, which has been a popular mechanism for certain teams to maximize assets in return for a player.

Latest NBA Rumors

Lance Stephenson

According to Scott Agness of The Athletic, nothing is brewing for Lance Stephenson on the free-agent market.

Stephenson is coming off a season in which he featured in a bench role for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The good news for the 28-year-old is he has been healthy the last two seasons with Indiana and the Lakers after playing 44 games in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.

Because of his ability to contribute in a few different ways off the bench and his veteran presence, Stephenson could land with a contender, but he might have to do so on a veteran minimum deal.

The problem from his perspective is there is not a ton of money left to be thrown around on the free-agent market.

The Lakers have 12 players under contract right now, but they might not need Stephenson due to the additions of Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley.

A return to Indiana might be possible since Doug McDermott is the only small forward currently on the roster, but he might not fit money-wise with the Pacers.

Unless a team shows significant interest in the next few days, Stephenson might have to wait to figure out where he will play next season.

Tyson Chandler

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Tyson Chandler is a likely target for the Houston Rockets in their pursuit of a backup center.

Although he only averaged 3.1 points per game with the Lakers last season, Chandler pulled in 5.6 rebounds per game in an average of 16.4 minutes over 48 games.

The rebounding numbers should stand out to the Rockets, who need an inside presence to either create second-chance opportunities on offense off three-pointers, or to start transition moves down the court.

As MacMahon noted, Chandler has a good relationship with Chris Paul from their time together in New Orleans, and he is known as a good locker room presence.

If he ends up in Houston, the 37-year-old would back up Clint Capela on a second unit that includes Gerald Green and Austin Rivers.

If he signs with the Rockets, Chandler will be expected to provide them with valuable bench minutes and some much-needed frontcourt depth that will help them deal with teams like the Lakers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Holiday

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bulls have had discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies regarding a sign-and-trade for Justin Holiday.

The Bulls entered the offseason in need of improvements at point guard, and they received one upgrade through the selection of Coby White in the NBA draft.

However, the Bulls are still looking for another floor general in order to help White along in his development and replace Kris Dunn, who Johnson reported is available in a trade for the right price.

Memphis might be more inclined to work out a sign-and-trade with Chicago for Holiday since it agreed to an offer sheet with Tyus Jones Sunday, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The Bulls are more than familiar with Holiday, who has spent two stints with the franchise and was traded to Memphis at the start of January.

While the Bulls would make sense as a destination for the 30-year-old, he could have other options to choose from, and The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported the point guard was considering interest from eight teams.

A sign-and-trade that potentially involves Dunn would be an ideal scenario for the Bulls, but there is no guarantee of it happening with so much interest in Holiday.

