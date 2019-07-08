Thiago Silva Accuses Lionel Messi of Hypocrisy After Copa America Referee Blast

MAL FAIRCLOUGH/Getty Images

Brazil captain Thiago Silva has accused Lionel Messi of hypocrisy in the aftermath of his Copa America corruption claims, suggesting the Argentina star has been guilty of manipulating officials in the past.

Messi blasted the referees at this summer's Copa America after he was sent off in their third-place play-off win over Chile, saying the tournament was set up in favour of hosts Brazil.

The Selecao knocked his Argentina side out in the semis before beating Peru 3-1 in Sunday's final. Silva told reporters Messi was guilty of playing the referee when Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Barcelona's hands during the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League round of 16:

"This is difficult for us to comment on. Sometimes in defeat, we try to focus on other people.

"I think he did not say it out of spite, but we are sad because, in the game we lost 6-1 to Barcelona, he played the referee, which, in my opinion, was ridiculous. But we did not give a statement that the referee was in favour of Barcelona. I think you have to show respect.

"Brazil do not have five stars [from World Cup wins] at random—none of them have been stolen. It was played on the pitch."

Silva's PSG were on the receiving end of what's been remembered as arguably the greatest comeback in European football history, when Barca surged back from a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win 6-5 on aggregate.

Many argued neither Messi nor Chile midfielder Gary Medel deserved to see red for their fracas on Saturday, but referee Mario Diaz de Vivar was quick in his judgement, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Argentina and Chile had contested the previous two Copa America finals against one another, but frustrations boiled over in the 36th minute, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

Silva's PSG and Brazil team-mate Marquinhos echoed Silva's sentiment, adding: "[Messi] is a good person, but his statements were unfortunate, and we Brazilian players did not like that. We lost in the World Cup against Belgium, and there were also refereeing errors in his favour with Barcelona. I did not hear him talk about corruption at that time."

Gabriel Jesus scored Brazil's second before he was sent off in the final against Peru, and it wasn't until the dying minutes of the game that Richarlison scored from the penalty spot to settle the 3-1 result.

Selecao manager Tite also criticised Argentina talisman Messi for his reaction to the Copa America officiating, per ESPN FC:

Silva has suffered multiple European disappointments during his seven seasons at PSG, notably failing to make it past the quarter-finals in each of those.

Broadcaster Deji Faremi said Messi doesn't show the same criticism of officials when his club benefits from controversial decisions:

Now 32, the chances for Messi to win major silverware with his country are running out, but his Brazilian rivals have found little sympathy for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner following his reaction to defeat.