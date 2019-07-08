UFC 240: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Edmonton

1 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Max Holloway moved up to lightweight in an attempt to become a dual-weight champion, but he fell short against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

At UFC 240, Holloway drops back down to defend his featherweight title and remove the taste of his defeat from his mouth.

Awaiting him on the other side of the cage will be Frankie Edgar. For the first time in three years, the former lightweight champion will get a shot at UFC gold. He has had two prior tries at the featherweight belt, both against Jose Aldo, and come up just short.

Edgar's story has always included overcoming adversity. He will likely have to weather a furious Hawaiian storm to net another UFC title.

Holloway has blossomed into a dominant champion at 145 pounds, but after a war at a higher weight, there may be a question as to what that took out of him. Edgar will certainly be the fighter to test Holloway in his first fight back at featherweight. Edgar's high pace and well-rounded skill set will make Holloway work tirelessly to keep his belt.

But if Holloway is back on form, it could be a long night for the former champ.

Holloway went on a 13-fight win streak after losing to Conor McGregor in 2013. The slow ascent to the top turned Holloway into a beast who found ways to dominate and brutalize Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo (twice) and Brian Ortega.

What makes Holloway special is that he doesn't just fight one way. He is able to adapt to his opponent's strengths and still come out on top.

This is the right time for this matchup. Edgar has waited for his time to come again, and it will be here soon. Capitalizing on his final chance at a title would help cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats, but Holloway is looking to add another legend to his win column.

The UFC 240 main event is a true MMA fan's dream with two tactical and special athletes competing for the sport's highest prize.