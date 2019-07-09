State of Origin 2019: Date, Start Time, Live Stream for Blues vs. Maroons Game 3

Paul Kane/Getty Images

New South Wales will win back-to-back State of Origin titles for the first time in 14 years if they can overcome the Queensland Maroons in Game 3 of the 2019 series on Wednesday.

The Blues recovered well from a narrow Game 1 defeat to obliterate Queensland 38-6 in the second match of this year's series, with everything still to play for as the teams travel to ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

One of the biggest spectacles in the rugby league calendar will come to a head in a winner-takes-all clash, with each team sealing at least one game for a record-equalling ninth State of Origin series in succession.

The Maroons lost their crown in 2018 following a run of three consecutive State of Origin triumphs, and they will aim to reclaim the title in this great Australian rivalry this week.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Time: 11:10 a.m. BST/6:10 a.m. ET/8:10 p.m. local time

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

The battle lines have been drawn ahead of a tense State of Origin decider, and squad selection will be a hotly contested subject approaching Game 3.

Much of Queensland's focus will be based on recapturing some of the defensive structure they exhibited in Game 1, when they came back from a scoreless first half to emerge 18-14 victors, via Sky News Australia:

The Maroons have been hit by the news that second-row forward Matt Gillett could miss out due to a groin injury, while centre Michael Morgan is also a doubt leading up to kick-off, per News.com.au.

Queensland will also hope to see winger Dane Gagai, 28, back to his best. The South Sydney Rabbitohs star scored two of his side's three tries in the series-opening win and has since been in scoring action for his National Rugby League team, via Fox League:

New South Wales dominated at the Optus Stadium in Perth last time out, and they will hope home advantage plays a big role ahead of their only home fixture of this series.

This year's Origin has already featured much of the talent and fierce competition that make it such a unique experience. Blues captain Boyd Cordner was subject to some underhand tactics in Game 1, via Nine News Australia:

Wednesday's hosts will struggle to match their tally of six tries in the last outing but will hope Game 2 is a sign of the improvement they're making.

Manly Sea Eagles phenomenon Tom Trbojevic, 22, led from the front and scored a hat-trick in the second game to almost level the series single-handedly:

He and older brother Jake, 25, have each scored tries during this Origin series and will look to add to their accounts in Sydney on Wednesday.