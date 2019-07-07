USA Men's Basketball Team Beat Mali, Win 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup

USA Men's Basketball Team Beat Mali, Win 2019 FIBA U19 World CupJuly 7, 2019
The future is strong for USA Basketball.
The United States defeated Mali 93-79 in Sunday's FIBA U19 World Cup title game to take home the championship for the seventh time in program history. The Americans also won the gold at the event in 1979, 1983, 1991, 2009, 2013 and 2015.
USABJNT @usabjnt
For a seventh time in #FIBAU19 World Cup history, the USA U19 Men take gold! #USABMU19 https://t.co/6uQ3rWjcrA
There was an element of redemption for the Red, White and Blue in this tournament after they were eliminated by Canada in the semifinals of the 2017 U19 World Cup. It appeared as if said redemption would need to come in nail-biting fashion when they took a narrow 42-40 lead into halftime, but the Americans used a 12-0 run to start the third quarter to propel themselves to victory.
FIBA @FIBA
That winning feeling! Congrats @USABasketball,#FIBAU19 Basketball World Cup 2019 Champions 🏀🌍🏆👏 https://t.co/dzHrNfqufl
USABJNT @usabjnt
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 - 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙨 #USABMU19 https://t.co/kzj9SUcSM7
Cade Cunningham spearheaded a balanced attack with 21 points as one of five United States players to finish in double figures.
Reggie Perry, who won the tournament's MVP, finished with 10 points and four rebounds, while Jalen Suggs added 15 points and five boards. Suggs is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2020, while Cunningham is a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
They both have international gold on their resumes before even stepping foot in a collegiate game, while Perry will turn his attention toward his second season with Mississippi State after earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2018-19.
