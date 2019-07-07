Report: Delon Wright Traded to Mavericks from Grizzlies for Two 2nd-Round Picks

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly added a backcourt piece Sunday when they traded for guard Delon Wright.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dallas sent the Memphis Grizzlies two second-round picks as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent the Utah product to the Mavericks. Wojnarowski noted Wright’s agent, Greg Lawrence, said the guard will sign a three-year deal worth $29 million to play for Dallas.

The Mavericks missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but Wright’s addition is another step toward changing that after landing Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic on draft day in 2018 and trading for Kristaps Porzingis during the 2018-19 campaign. They also agreed to a deal with Seth Curry this offseason to provide more outside shooting.

Wright entered the league as a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2015, but he struggled to stay on the floor and played just 27 games in each of his first two seasons.

He showed flashes of his scoring potential at times in a Raptors uniform but never averaged double-digit scoring totals until they traded him to the Grizzlies as part of the Marc Gasol package last season. Wright appeared in 26 games with 11 starts for Memphis and posted 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night.

It is fair to be somewhat worried about his perimeter game considering he shot 25.6 percent from deep in Memphis, but he is a career 33.2 percent three-point shooter and should benefit from the openings created by playing alongside Doncic and Porzingis.

Wright is still just 27 years old and will now have the opportunity to carve out additional playing time on the Mavericks as someone who can play off of Doncic or shoulder some of the ball-handling duties as he looks to help lead his new team to the postseason.