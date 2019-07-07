Mexico Beats Christian Pulisic, USA to Capture 8th Gold Cup Championship

Mexico Beats Christian Pulisic, USA to Capture 8th Gold Cup ChampionshipJuly 8, 2019
Mexico is Gold Cup champion once again after its 1-0 win over the United States men's national team in Sunday's final.
Jonathan dos Santos was the hero for Mexico, scoring in the 73rd minute at Soldier Field in Chicago to help El Tri win the championship.
Combined, Mexico and the United States had won 13 of the 14 previous Gold Cups, but Mexico got the better of its rival this time around to win its fourth CONCACAF title since 2009.
While goals were difficult to come by for most of the game, dos Santos broke the drought off a backheel pass from Raul Jimenez:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
WHAT A GOAL! QUE GOLAZO! 🔥🔥🔥 Jonathan dos Santos finishes off a beautiful team goal to give Mexico the lead late in this #GoldCup2019 final 🇲🇽 https://t.co/gr18Y5GDok
Roger Gonzalez @RGonzalezCBS
Quite the golazo from Dos Santos. Lovely from Jimenez as well. Mexico 1, USA 0.
Mexico controlled the majority of possession and took nearly double the shots (20-11), which eventually led to the one-goal victory for the road team.
The game was scoreless through the first half, although that didn't mean things were quiet.
Both teams were aggressive out of the gate, with the United States especially having some close opportunities without finishing:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
OCHOA!! The Mexico goalkeeper makes a huge save 1-on-1 vs Christian Pulisic. Great early chance for the USMNT. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/FpYIIEqFKo
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
OHHH WHAT A MISS! 😱 Jozy Altidore does everything right to find himself with only Ochoa to beat, but he puts his shot wide. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/mH5gEURMf1
Jeff Lemieux @jeff_lemieux
Pro: #USMNT have created two clear-cut, “that should’ve been a goal” chances inside seven minutes. Con: It’s still 0-0. Really, really encouraging start, but my oh my it would’ve been nice to bury one of those.
Mexico also had its chances with eight shots in the first 45 minutes but couldn't get one into the net.
El Tri gained more control in the second half, holding possession while limiting the opportunities on the other end. However, most of the shots came from outside the box, which resulted in few close scoring chances against U.S. goalie Zack Steffen.
The squad was finally able to break through in the 73rd minute off a perfect finish from dos Santos.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Mexico strikes first in the 74' vs the United States in the Gold Cup Final. Jonathan dos Santos becomes the 12th Mexican player to score in a Gold Cup final vs the US, joining his brother, Giovani, in accomplishing the feat. https://t.co/lbKV8aId4u
Though the Americans were able to earn some corners, they couldn't find the equalizer in a disappointing second half.
The team finished with only three shots on goal.
Although both teams likely care more about the 2022 World Cup than this tournament, there were bright spots for both teams to build on over the next few years.
However, only Mexico was able to bring home a trophy after completing an undefeated run through the Gold Cup.
