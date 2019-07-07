Andre Iguodala's No. 9 Jersey to Be Retired by Warriors After Trade to Grizzlies

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said that Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey would be retired in a press release also announcing Iguodala's trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lacob previously said that Kevin Durant's No. 35 jersey would also be retired following his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.