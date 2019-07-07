Women's World Cup 2019 Trophy: USA Celebration Highlights, Reaction

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday, with the Americans becoming four-time world champions.

USA were the superior side in Lyon, France, and the Dutch failed to turn the screw on the holders.

Megan Rapinoe's 61st-minute penalty opened the scoring after the video assistant referee called Stefanie van der Gragt's foul on Alex Morgan.

Rose Lavelle wrapped up the victory eight minutes later, dribbling through the midfield and finishing from the edge of the box.

U.S. Soccer WNT celebrated the strikes:

The U.S. have displayed once again they have the strongest squad in the game, and the win was marked by scenes of celebration.

Jill Ellis' side defeated France and England on their way to the final, but they proved to be clinical and ruthless in beating the Dutch in the final.

Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard congratulated the U.S., and tweeted the Dutch did not do enough to pressurise the champions:

The victory was Ellis's second World Cup success. Rapinoe became the oldest goalscorer in a women's World Cup final, and collected both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament Golden Ball awards.

CNN's Coy Wire hailed the U.S. achievement:

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers paid tribute to Ellis' squad:

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres invited the champions on her TV show to celebrate their latest success:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented the trophy to the back-to-back winners. The U.S. have produced the highest level of performance in France, and they thoroughly deserve their accolades after conquering the world once again.

