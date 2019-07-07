FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Awards: Golden Ball, Boot and Glove Winners

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup following Sunday's final between the United States and the Netherlands.

The U.S. retained the trophy in Lyon, winning 2-0, with Rapainoe playing a key role. She opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to take her tally to six and also win her the Golden Boot.

Rapinoe finished as the tournament's top scorer with team-mate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White coming in second and third, respectively.

The Dutch may have been on the losing end in the final, but Sari van Veenendaal claimed the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the competition. Van Veenendaal excelled in the final to cap a series of impressive performances during the last month.

Meanwhile, there was an award for Germany's Giulia Gwinn, who took home the Young Player gong.

The 20-year-old attack-minded midfielder showcased flair and a keen eye for goal despite her nation's exit at the hands of Sweden in the last eight.

