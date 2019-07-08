India vs. New Zealand: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

India take on New Zealand on Tuesday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester for a place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

The Men in Blue are favourites for victory after topping the group stage ahead of Australia and have tasted defeat only once in the tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand squeezed into the semi-finals in fourth place thanks to a better net run rate than Pakistan. The Kiwis enjoyed a strong start but go into the semi-final on the back of three straight defeats.

Latest Odds

India: 1-3

New Zealand: 12-5

All odds via Oddschecker

Live Stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with live streaming available via Sky Go. In the United States viewers can watch the action via Willow Sports.

Match Preview

Tuesday's match will be the first meeting between the two teams at the World Cup, as their group-stage match was called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

India's only defeat in the tournament came against hosts England, but they have otherwise been in strong form and head into the match fresh from a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

The team will look to opening batsman Rohit Sharma to do the damage against New Zealand. He smashed his fifth century of the tournament last time out and is the World Cup's top run scorer:

KL Rahul has also played an important role with the bat in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fractured thumb in their win over Australia.

The 27-year-old produced his first century of the World Cup against Sri Lanka and has forged a strong partnership with Rohit in the India attack.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also been a key player for India. He is the third-highest wicket-taker and has claimed 17 wickets:

India look to have more quality than New Zealand, who may be also lacking in confidence after successive defeats to Pakistan, Australia and England.

The Black Caps had to cope without fast bowler Lockie Ferguson against England due to a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be fit for the semi-final clash, per Niall Anderson at the New Zealand Herald.

Only Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (20) and Australia's Mitchell Starc (26) have collected more wickets than Ferguson (17), and he has told reporters he is relishing their underdog status.

"I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India. But as New Zealanders we are often the underdogs and I guess that's a position we like to be in...it's knockout cricket now so it's all on Tuesday and the better team will go through."

New Zealand were the runners-up at the last cricket World Cup, but it will take something special for them to make it to the final again, and India will be expected to progress to a meeting against Australia or England.