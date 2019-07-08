Tour de France 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info, Route for Monday's Stage 3

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

The 2019 Tour de France crosses the French border during Stage 3 on Monday.

Team Jumbo-Visma, featuring Mike Teunissen, posted the fastest time at the Stage 2 team time-trail. Sunday's TTT result allowed the Dutchman to retain the yellow jersey.

Stage 3 is less challenging than the mountainous events ahead. The 214-kilometre route will require stamina, timing and discipline, with rapid climbing essential at its conclusion.

Date: Monday, July 8

Time: 11.20 a.m. local, 10.20 a.m. BST, 5.20 a.m. ET

Route: Binche, Belgium to Epernay, France

TV: Eurosport, ITV (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport (via Sky Go), ITV Hub, NBC Sports

Preview

Jumbo-Visma laid down a marker down in Stage 2.

Teunissen leads the general classification by 10 seconds, but Team Ineos and Geraint Thomas were 20 seconds behind in second spot, providing the champion with a solid placing.



This is the second time the Tour has visited Epernay, with the race passing through the Champagne region in the north-east of France.

The Tour provided route details for this year's stages:

General classification contenders are expected to seek out comfortable team rides on Monday, and the top names will be attempting to establish a foundation for the their campaigns.

A category-4 climb will challenge the field at the 173-kilometre mark, and the peloton could be split, with teams revealing their tactics towards the end of the stage.

Sprint specialists might struggle during Stage 3, while classic riders will favour the terrain and layout.

The diversity of Peter Sagan could allow him to prevail in Epernay.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

The climbing at the end will suit the 29-year-old, and his natural sprinting speed should set him apart from others.

Sagan has won 11 Tour stages during his career. The Bora-Hansgrohe man helped his team to 11th in Sunday's TTT, and he will warm to the overall task in the days ahead.

Julian Alaphilippe is also expected to contend early on during the Tour. The Frenchman is on a winning streak this year following victories at the Fleche Wallonne and the Spring Classic at Milan-San Remo.

The 27-year-old also prevailed at the Strade Bianche, and he has the form and ability to impress during the forthcoming stages.