Marc Marquez Sets Record with 7th Straight MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany Win

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez broke the record for successive German Grand Prix victories on Sunday after winning the event for the seventh year in succession and increasing his lead at the top of the MotoGP riders' standings.

The five-time world champion—chasing his fourth successive MotoGP crown—beat Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, who finished second and third, respectively.

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso entered this weekend second in the standings and 44 points off Marquez's pace, but he could only finish fifth and lost slightly more pace in the title pursuit.

Marquez now boasts a 58-point cushion at the top of the MotoGP leaderboard, and it's difficult to envision the rest of the pack preventing him from defending his title again in 2019.

Giacomo Agostini won six successive top-tier German Grand Prix races when the competition was still classified as 500cc (1967-72), but Marquez has established an even more dominant streak.

What's Next?

The MotoGP stars now have a month's break at the midway point this season before the campaign picks back up with the Czech Grand Prix on August 4.