Liverpool Want to Extend Jurgen Klopp's Contract, Says Manager's Agent

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The agent of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the club are eager to extend the tactician's contract at Anfield amid rumours the two could part ways in the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Welt (h/t Goal's Michael Plant), Marc Kosicke said this past season's UEFA Champions League triumph has reassured the Reds chief he's in the right place.

Klopp's representative said of his contract situation: "Liverpool would even like to extend it. [Jurgen] felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the Champions League] what a great club Liverpool is, and that he is in the right place at the right time."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

In terms of what opportunity could tempt Klopp to leave Anfield, his agent reiterated the Germany national team as one option: "Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that [job], this is an option for him."

Klopp has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2022 and doesn't appear in any rush to leave. He recently touched upon the addictive nature of competing for the top awards in football:

Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on June 1 to seal their first major trophy since 2012. Klopp arrived at Liverpool in October 2015 and previously led the team to runner-up finishes in the Champions League (2018), the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup (both 2016).

The team also finished one point off Premier League champions Manchester City in May and accumulated a club record number of points for one season.

Sportswriter Joel Rabinowitz recently said this current Liverpool feels different to previous iterations that have failed to build on their potential after coming close to top-flight silverware:

Kosicke added that even if Klopp wanted to leave the club, there isn't a team who could afford to convince his current employers to part ways given his value thus far:

"Jurgen is currently not affordable. But it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway. How is this going to work for a coach who has increased the club's value from nearly £900 million to just under £2.8 billion? That is not how it works."

Liverpool's inability to win the top-flight title since 1990 is well known, but there's an understandable buzz around the club that could see that run end under Klopp's guidance.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has become a cult figure on Merseyside, which one can see from the closeness he shares with the staff at Anfield:

The Mirror's Alex Milne recently wrote Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, fear Klopp will leave when his contract expires in 2022 and want him to sign a new six-year agreement.