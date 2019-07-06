Lakers News: Anthony Davis Trade Officially Completed, Joins LeBron James in LA

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers can now say Anthony Davis is a member of their organization.

Los Angeles' deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards was officially announced on Saturday.

"Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominant all-around young player in today's NBA," said general manager Rob Pelinka. "Anthony represents everything we stand for, with his unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete. This is a historic moment for the Lakers franchise, and we couldn't be more proud to have him."

The move has been expected since the Lakers and Pelicans first agreed to swap Davis for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks on June 15.

Los Angeles was able to extend the trade to include the Wizards, who would receive Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a future second-round draft pick. That allowed the Lakers to clear more cap space, which they used to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard ultimately agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite getting spurned by Leonard, the Lakers appear to be in a much better position for success with LeBron James entering his second season with the organization.

Davis has established himself as one of the NBA's best players. The six-time All-Star brings a career average of 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game with him to Los Angeles.

The Lakers hope the pairing of James and Davis will get them back to the top of the NBA mountain for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10.