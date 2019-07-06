NASCAR at Daytona Postponed Until Sunday Due to Inclement Weather

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Race officials postponed Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway because of inclement weather, NASCAR announced.

The green flag is now scheduled to drop at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Joey Logano will start from the pole. He's looking for his third victory of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season and sits fourth in the playoff standings heading into the race.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 was originally slated to start at 7:40 p.m. Steady rainfall made that impossible even as track officials worked to dry out the racing surface.

Were it not for the persistent storms, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Larson would've had the perfect setup to pass the time.

According to AccuWeather, the rain is expected to continue until around 10 p.m. Outside of a brief thunderstorm early Sunday morning, the conditions should be much more favorable leading up to race time. The rain won't return until around 7 p.m., by which time the event should have concluded.

Bowyer is right on the playoff cut line, his 431 points good for 16th place.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 presents a great opportunity to get his first win of the season and secure a playoff berth. In 27 races at Daytona, Bowyer is without a checkered flag but has 12 top-10 finishes and four top-fives, per DriverAverages.com.

Likewise, Kevin Harvick is tied for the third-most points (610) but is eighth in the playoff standings because he has yet to get to Victory Lane. Given his record at Daytona (two wins and nine top-fives in 36 appearances) and starting position Sunday (fourth), Harvick will be among the top contenders.