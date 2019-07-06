3M Open 2019: Bryson DeChambeau Among 3 Co-Leaders at 15 Under After 3rd Round

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, is heading toward a thrilling finale.

Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are heading into the final round tied at 15 under, with Wyndham Clark and Adam Hadwin lurking just one stroke back and nine other players within three strokes of the leaders.

Wolff was spectacular on Saturday, shooting a 9-under 62 to climb into contention, while DeChambeau—who shot a 62 on Friday—couldn't replicate his own epic performance, finishing one under for his third round.

Wolff hit an incredible 10 birdies, one bogey and had an average driving distance of 303.5 yards, per PGATour.com. He hit 88.8 percent of greens in regulation, had a 64.2 percent driving accuracy and gained 1.5 strokes putting.

Morikawa, meanwhile, has improved by exactly two strokes in each of his three rounds, starting with a 68 on Thursday before shooting a 66 yesterday and a 64 today. If he keeps the pattern alive and shoots a 62 Sunday, it's hard to imagine he won't have the 3M Open in the bag.

While he's trended in the right direction, DeChambeau will probably be disappointed with a round that saw him finish with just two birdies and a bogey a day after he completely dominated the course.

Among the leaders, DeChambeau is the elder statesmen at 25 years old. But Wolff and Morikawa have been both playing and acting like much more experienced players in Minnesota:

While the leading trio will garner the headlines, a number of other players provided some moments of brilliance during Saturday's play. Scott Piercy, for one, hit an amazing putt from 54 feet:

Brooks Koepka may have wanted to forget his double bogey on No. 18, meanwhile, though his putt to finish it off certainly was memorable:

As for the other notable names in action Saturday, Patrick Reed remains within distant striking distance at nine under, while Jason Dufner (-8), Koepka (-7), Keegan Bradley (-6) and Jason Day (-5) probably need something of a miracle to get back into contention.

For the time being, it's all about Wolff, Morikawa and DeChambeau. A number of players are nipping on their heels, setting up what promises to be a brilliant final round.