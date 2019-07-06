3M Open 2019: Bryson DeChambeau Among 3 Co-Leaders at 15 Under After 3rd Round

3M Open 2019: Bryson DeChambeau Among 3 Co-Leaders at 15 Under After 3rd RoundJuly 6, 2019
The 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, is heading toward a thrilling finale.
Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are heading into the final round tied at 15 under, with Wyndham Clark and Adam Hadwin lurking just one stroke back and nine other players within three strokes of the leaders.
Wolff was spectacular on Saturday, shooting a 9-under 62 to climb into contention, while DeChambeau—who shot a 62 on Friday—couldn't replicate his own epic performance, finishing one under for his third round.
Wolff hit an incredible 10 birdies, one bogey and had an average driving distance of 303.5 yards, per PGATour.com. He hit 88.8 percent of greens in regulation, had a 64.2 percent driving accuracy and gained 1.5 strokes putting.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
What a round. Young star @matthew_wolff5 put on a show on moving day @3MOpen. 🔥 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/QipWwq3v45
Golf Digest @GolfDigest
Unstoppable. Matthew Wolff's 62 on Saturday tied the course record at TPC Twin Cities. He's T1 at the 3M Open. https://t.co/bfITLyVI2k
Morikawa, meanwhile, has improved by exactly two strokes in each of his three rounds, starting with a 68 on Thursday before shooting a 66 yesterday and a 64 today. If he keeps the pattern alive and shoots a 62 Sunday, it's hard to imagine he won't have the 3M Open in the bag.
While he's trended in the right direction, DeChambeau will probably be disappointed with a round that saw him finish with just two birdies and a bogey a day after he completely dominated the course.
Among the leaders, DeChambeau is the elder statesmen at 25 years old. But Wolff and Morikawa have been both playing and acting like much more experienced players in Minnesota:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Listening to co-leaders Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa in post-round interviews today. Youth and talent aren’t the only things they have in common. Each is extremely well-spoken and thoughtful. Mature guys who appear comfortable in this type of spotlight.
Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Viktor Hovland breaks Jack Nicklaus' record at Pebble. Shoots a final-round 64 in his 2nd pro start. Matthew Wolff flirts with 59 in Minnesota. Collin Morikawa qualifies for the Korn Ferry Finals in just 3 starts. Now a PGA TOUR win is within reach. This is fun.
While the leading trio will garner the headlines, a number of other players provided some moments of brilliance during Saturday's play. Scott Piercy, for one, hit an amazing putt from 54 feet:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The dramatic drop ... from 5⃣4⃣ FEET! @ScottPiercyPGA with the putt of the day so far @3MOpen. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/uvQ8IPBwu3
Brooks Koepka may have wanted to forget his double bogey on No. 18, meanwhile, though his putt to finish it off certainly was memorable:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
.@BKoepka from 37 feet ... for double bogey. 🤷♂️ Golf is a funny game. https://t.co/2NKBlUkmQP
As for the other notable names in action Saturday, Patrick Reed remains within distant striking distance at nine under, while Jason Dufner (-8), Koepka (-7), Keegan Bradley (-6) and Jason Day (-5) probably need something of a miracle to get back into contention.
For the time being, it's all about Wolff, Morikawa and DeChambeau. A number of players are nipping on their heels, setting up what promises to be a brilliant final round.
Robert Garrigus Calls for PGA Tour to Reform Marijuana Rules After Suspension