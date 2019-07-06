Ivica Zubac, Clippers Agree to 4-Year, $28M Contract After Kawhi Leonard Deal

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a busy Saturday.

Alongside signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, the team agreed to re-sign restricted free agent Ivica Zubac to a four-year, $28 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Zubac, 22, was acquired by the Clippers alongside Michael Beasley in a February trade with the Lakers for Mike Muscala. As Woj reported, Zubac was "used an an incentive to unload Michael Beasley's contract to the Clippers at the deadline," opening up a roster spot for the Lakers as they pursued options in the buyout market with a playoff push in mind.

But the Lakers didn't land any difference-makers on the buyout market and missed the postseason altogether. And to add insult to injury, the Zubac trade reportedly greatly amused Jerry West—a former player, head coach and general manager for the Lakers—as ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported in April:

"Shortly after the trade deadline, Clippers consultant Jerry West—who spent more than 40 years with the Lakers as a player, coach and executive—got together for dinner with old friends who also had former Laker ties, sources said. He couldn't believe how Zubac fell into his lap. The Clippers, sources said, never even called the Lakers to inquire about Zubac. The Lakers made the offer and the Clippers gladly accepted.

"Sources said those at the dinner table shared a hearty laugh at the Lakers' expense."

As for Zubac, he averaged 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 26 games for the Clippers last season, starting 25 games and shooting 53.8 percent from the field. While he struggled in the postseason, appearing in just four games against the Golden State Warriors while averaging just five points and 5.5 rebounds, it was a tough matchup for the big man.

It was also important playoff experience, given the team's new title aspirations in the wake of landing Leonard and George.

He'll now likely slot into the starting center position for the team, joining Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley and perhaps Landry Shamet in the starting five.

Or the team could start players like Montrezl Harrell and Maurice Harkless alongside Leonard, George and Beverley. Lou Williams will almost assuredly reprise his role as sixth man extraordinaire.

Suffice to say, the Clippers have options, and Zubac will be an important one for them going forward. Given the financial commitment made, the Clippers clearly believe Zubac will develop into a solid big man.