John Daly to Still Play at British Open Despite Golf Cart Request Getting Denied

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

John Daly announced Saturday he plans to compete in the 2019 Open Championship starting July 18 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland despite the R&A ruling he couldn't use a golf cart to navigate the course like he did in the 2019 PGA Championship.

"Quite disappointed they do not see it in the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it," Daly wrote in an Instagram post. "Different continent different laws? As a proud Open champion I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is."

The R&A released a statement earlier Saturday saying they "appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition." Nevertheless, they turned down his request for a cart:

"Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request. The R&A believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.

"The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible."

Daly, who won the 1995 British Open to earn a tournament exemption through age 60, was 11 over through two rounds when he missed the cut at this year's PGA Championship while using a cart.

The 53-year-old California native said in the social-media post a recent meeting with Pittsburgh-based doctor Jim Bradley confirmed he'll either need uni-compartment surgery on his knee or a total knee replacement because of degenerative arthritis in the joint.

"Before that time comes my plan is to give it a shot in two weeks at Portrush," he wrote. "Fingers crossed I can make in through the pain."

Daly has just one PGA Tour victory since his 1995 Open Championship triumph, the 2004 Buick Invitational, and the longtime fan favorite won't be a factor in the season's final major.