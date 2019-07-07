Cricket World Cup 2019: Latest Odds, Live Stream and Predictions

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The action at the 2019 Cricket World Cup is hotting up after the completion of the group stage and with just four teams now left in the competition.

Tuesday sees the first semi-final take place between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, while hosts England take on Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday at Edgbaston.

India convincingly beat Sri Lanka in their final match on Saturday to top the standings after nine games, while Australia finished second following a surprise defeat to South Africa.

Cricket World Cup Latest Odds

India: 19-10

England: 2-1

Australia: 12-5

New Zealand: 8-1

All odds via Oddschecker

Semi-finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 9: India vs. New Zealand

Wednesday, July 10: England vs. Australia

In the United Kingdom all matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports, with live streaming available via Sky Go. Viewers in the United States can watch the action via Willow Sports.

India and Australia to Progress

India are the team to beat after sealing top spot in the group with seven wins and just one defeat from their nine matches to finish a point clear of Australia:

The team's only defeat of the tournament came against hosts England, while their group match against New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

It is little surprise to see opening batsman Rohit Sharma is the tournament's top run-scorer heading into the final matches. He leads the way on 647 ahead of Australia's David Warner on 638.

Rohit will go into the semi-finals in fine form after smashing his fifth century of the World Cup during Saturday's win over Sri Lanka:

India will be big favourites to beat New Zealand and reach the final. The Kiwis' form dipped in their final group games as they were beaten by England, Australia and Pakistan.

Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have the quality to hurt India with the bat, but New Zealand have faltered at the worst time and the momentum is all with a strong India side.

The second match promises plenty of excitement as England go up against old rivals Australia once more. The hosts were convincingly beaten by 64 runs when the teams met in the group stage.

England's defeat left their hopes of qualifying in some jeopardy, but they bounced back with impressive wins over India and New Zealand to finish third.

The tournament hosts will need to improve if they are to secure a place in the final and will need no reminding they have not beaten Australia at a World Cup since 1992

However, Australia do have a poor record at Edgbaston, as noted by cricket writer Nick Hoult:

Australia also have injury concerns going into the match. Usman Khawaja picked up a hamstring problem against South Africa, while there are also concerns over Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc:

The loss of Starc in particular would be a huge blow. The experienced fast bowler tops the standings for most wickets at the World Cup on 26, six clear of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia will need to lift themselves after Saturday's defeat and will hope their injury concerns clear ahead of Thursday's showdown.

However, the Aussies tend to reserve their best form for the big stage and have already shown they have the quality to end England's World Cup dreams.