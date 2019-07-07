Tour de France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream Coverage for Stage 2

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The 2019 Tour de France continues on Sunday, with Brussels, Belgium, hosting a time trial for Stage 2.

Mike Teunissen was a surprise opening-stage winner, and there was a dramatic crash involving multiple riders at the conclusion of the 192-kilometre flat stage.

The team time-trail will be over a 27.6-kilometre course, with Team Ineos, Team Jumbo-Visma, Mitchelton-Scott, Bahrain-Merida, Deceuninck and Team Sunweb expected to post fast times.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 2 p.m. local, 1 p.m. BST, 8 a.m. ET

Route: Royal Palace, Brussels to the Atomium, Brussels

TV: Eurosport, ITV (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport (via Sky Go), ITV Hub, NBC Sports

Preview

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The shocks often arrive early in the Tour, and Teunissen's success raised a few eyebrows after the opening stage.

A time trial can also provide a surprise winner, but the usual suspects will expect to hit their marks in the Belgium capital.

Last's year's TTT had a sizeable impact on the early general classification, and the sheer speed of this year's course could produce varying results.

The Belgian course is fast. It is built for quick times and does not have the technicality of previous time trials. It is a great opportunity for teams that possess pure sprinters with world-class power.

The Tour provided a guide to sprinting:

Team Ineos—formerly Team Sky—have dominated the competition in recent years, and they will go off first on Sunday.

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas was one of the riders involved in the opening-day crash, and despite not losing any GC time, his team are bottom of the standings.

This forces Thomas and Co. to go off earliest, and they will set the pace for others to chase.

Jumbo-Visma will be the final team to set off in Stage 2, and Teunissen could be part of a consecutive stage success.

The Stage 1 winner is also a good sprinter, and he showed his strength in the final moments of his victory.

Jumbo-Visma are an ambitious team, and after three stage victories last year, they will feel they can win Sunday's race with Dylan Groenewegen part of their team.

Groenewegen won two stages in 2018, and he will be formidable alongside Teunissen.