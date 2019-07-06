Clippers Rumors: Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday Considered Before Paul George Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the NBA world on Saturday with a massive trade for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George that convinced Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers as well.

But George wasn't the only star player the team considered pairing with Leonard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"Before free agency started, the Clippers knew they needed a second star to lure Leonard, but had no idea whom he wanted. The Clippers inquired on deals for Washington's Bradley Beal and New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, but those guards weren't available in trades. Eventually, Leonard made his intentions known to the Clippers: Paul George."

                    

