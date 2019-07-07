Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Live Stream Schedule for USA vs. Netherlands

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The United States take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the final of the 2019 Women's World Cup at the Stade de Lyon in France.

Jill Ellis' defending champions can be crowned world champions for a fourth time with victory, while the Oranje are playing in a World Cup final for the first time.

European champions the Netherlands go into the game as underdogs but have won all six games at the tournament and will not lack for confidence against the three-time winners.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go

Match Preview

The United States will play in their third consecutive World Cup final Sunday and are in good shape to continue their dominance of the women's game.

The Stars and Stripes have looked the team to beat at the tournament so far. They smashed 18 goals without reply to top Group F with three wins and have gone on to knock Spain, holders France and England out of the knockout stages.

Megan Rapinoe has been the team's star and says she is fit to play the final after missing out on the semi-final victory over the Lionesses:

The 34-year-old has racked up five goals at the tournament, while striker Alex Morgan has six and could move clear in the race for the Golden Boot with a goal against the Netherlands (U.S. only):

Manager Ellis has also confirmed that influential midfielder Rose Lavelle is available for Sunday's match, and the 24-year-old's creativity could prove crucial in breaking down the Netherlands:

The United States may also be the fresher team in the final. They have had one more day's rest than the Oranje, while Sarina Wiegman's team also needed extra time to overcome Sweden in the semi-finals.

However, Wiegman does not have a problem with her team being underdogs for the match:

Midfielder Danielle van de Donk also feels their underdog status could work to their advantage, per Suzanne Wrack at the Guardian.

"I think it's the best role you can be in," she said. "I don't think they think we're that good … I think that is going to be an advantage for us."

Yet the Netherlands may have to cope without influential forward Lieke Martens. The Barcelona star has been struggling with a toe injury and may not start:

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is fit and will provide a threat. The 22-year-old is already her country's top scorer and possesses an extraordinary goal-scoring record at international level:

However, the Netherlands have looked vulnerable in defence throughout the tournament, and the United States have scored first in each of their six matches and will look to attack from the off.

The Netherlands do have the players to cause the holders problems in Sunday's final, but the quality, experience and confidence of the Stars and Stripes makes them favourites to be crowned champions once again.