Kawhi Leonard to Clippers: Updated Salary-Cap Space for NBA Free Agency

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the NBA world overnight Saturday after reportedly completing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Paul George in order to secure a free-agent commitment from Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Leonard is now set to sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Clippers following the team's acquisition of George, who has three seasons left on the four-year, $136.9 million deal he signed before last season.

The latest deals around the NBA have left just two teams, the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers, with true cap space, and both have less than $2 million available, according to Spotrac.

The luxury-tax space paints a clearer picture of which teams have financial flexibility for the remainder of the summer and heading into the 2019-20 season, though. Here's a look at the top 10, per Spotrac:

1. Atlanta Hawks ($44,468,893)

2. Los Angeles Lakers ($31,612,633)

3. Phoenix Suns ($30,642,877)

4. Indiana Pacers ($27,509,585)

5. New York Knicks ($27,192,730)

6. Sacramento Kings ($25,741,546)

7. Dallas Mavericks ($23,740,466)

8. Boston Celtics ($22,056,160)

9. New Orleans Pelicans ($20,608,580)

10. Chicago Bulls ($20,451,734)

The Lakers did everything in their power to create an additional spot for a max contract with the hope of landing Leonard. Now that he's selected the rival Clippers, they'll likely turn their focus to the trade market to find a third superstar to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For now, Matt Moore of the Action Network noted the Clippers are the new favorite to win the 2020 NBA championship with 3-1 odds. They are followed by the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at 6-1 and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8-1.

Those numbers could shift again if any of those four top contenders adds another elite player.