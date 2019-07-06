Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Championship Schedule, Odds and Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States are big favourites to beat the Netherlands in Sunday's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final and retain the crown for the first time in their history.

Jill Ellis has taken the Stars and Stripes to a second World Cup final as coach since assuming the role in 2014, and she could win the tournament with a 100 percent unbeaten record in the competition.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen are set to play in their first World Cup final after beating their previous last-16 finish in only their second tournament appearance.

Coach Sarina Wiegman has led the Dutch team to six straight wins (one in extra time) in her first World Cup campaign as coach.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.), Telemundo (U.S.), BBC One (UK)

Odds

United States: 4-9

Draw: 7-2

Netherlands: 7-1

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

The only two previous meetings between these teams each ended 3-1 in favour of the Stars and Stripes.

The United States have played 13 World Cup matches since Ellis became coach five years ago, and the only one of those they've failed to win was a 0-0 stalemate against Sweden in 2015.

Ellis' side are the highest-scoring team at the tournament. Alex Morgan scored five in their opening 13-0 triumph over Thailand, but she didn't add her sixth until she netted a timely 2-1 winner in the semi-final against England.

Her "sipping the tea" celebration was seen by some as being disrespectful, but Morgan denied she was attempting to taunt her opposition:

Morgan appeared to have put the semi-final controversy behind her and posted a message of anticipation ahead of the final in Lyon:

Almost three years have passed since the United States and the Netherlands last faced off. U.S. scorers Carli Lloyd and Allie Long are each still in the squad.

Shanice van de Sanden, 26, bagged the Oranje Leeuwinnen's only goal in that 2016 clash and remains with the team in France. Vivianne Miedema is also back in the line-up and will hope to have a greater impact on the USWNT defence.

In the years since that meeting, the Arsenal striker has become the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer on 61 goals and is following in the footsteps of another Dutch icon, Robin van Persie, per Optus Sport:

Miedema is an integral component in the Netherlands line-up despite being only 22. She rediscovered her scoring touch at an opportune moment to grab her 61st international goal in the 2-0 quarter-final win over Italy, via Fox (U.S. only):

It's the Dutch defence that could decide the fixture, though. They kept clean sheets against Italy and Sweden in the quarters and semis, respectively, but they conceded in each of their three matches prior to that and can't afford many mistakes against the United States.

Ellis' side have failed to keep clean sheets in each of their last three matchups, though the United States' added experience in winning a World Cup is sure to be a telling difference between the two.