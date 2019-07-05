Frank Meza Found Dead After Allegations of Cheating in 2019 Los Angeles Marathon

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Frank Meza, a long-distance runner who recently had his result in the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon vacated, has died at the age of 70.

Per David Wharton and Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner said Meza's body was discovered "on the bed of the Los Angeles River near the Riverside-Figueroa Street bridge."



Wharton and Fenno noted authorities responded to a call for a possible jumper on the bridge early Thursday morning and results of an autopsy are pending.

Meza participated in the L.A. Marathon in March, setting a record for his age by finishing in 2:53:10.

Amid allegations of cheating, Meza told Wharton last month he found the things being said about him in online message boards "pretty traumatic."

Race officials announced on July 1 that Meza was disqualified after video cameras showed he left the course for a brief period and his time during one stretch would be "impossible."

Meza had been participating in marathons regularly dating back to 2009.