Barcelona President Talks Neymar, Antoine Griezmann Transfer, Matthijs de Ligt

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said he knows Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but understands the Ligue 1 champions do not want to sell.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden quoted Bartomeu speaking about the Brazil international's future, with the Blaugrana supremo also commenting on Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt on Friday.

Bartomeu said Barca forward Ousmane Dembele is "better" than Neymar, and the Frenchman "is young, talented, offers something different."

Bartomeu confirmed his club are in talks with Griezmann, with the France striker expected to depart Atletico Madrid this summer. The president added he knows where De Ligt will play next season, but cannot say at present.

According to Pete Jenson of MailOnline, Bartomeu answered questions about transfer targets in a press conference.

"[On Thursday] Oscar Grau met with [Atletico CEO Miguel Angel] Gil Marin in Madrid to see if it was possible to negotiate. We ask them that if it were possible to negotiate a transfer [for Griezmann]."

Bartomeu also said Lionel Messi has no direct influence on who the Camp Nou giants target in the transfer market: "Let's end the myth, Messi doesn't ask [the club] to sign certain players, he asks for a competitive team."

Bartomeu said Philippe Coutinho and Dembele are still "key players," and both remain "a big investment and important for the coach."