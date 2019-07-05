Real Madrid Confirm Martin Odegaard Has Joined Real Sociedad on Season-Long Loan

Real Madrid Confirm Martin Odegaard Has Joined Real Sociedad on Season-Long LoanJuly 5, 2019
Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have sent Martin Odegaard to Real Sociedad on loan for the 2019-20 season.
The news came in a statement on the club's official website. Sociedad posted the following clip, welcoming their new acquisition:
Real Sociedad @RealSociedadEN
🎥 What do you think about @martinio98? 🤩 💙 We can’t wait to see him in the txuri urdin jersey ⚪ #OngiEtorriOdegaard #AurreraReala #RealSociedad https://t.co/nhngSOqEz9
The Norway international joined Real Madrid in January 2015 and was considered one of the brightest prospects in the game at the time. However, he has not yet showed his best in Los Blancos colours.
B/R Football charted the highs and lows endured by the 20-year-old so early in his career:
B/R Football @brfootball
OFFICIAL: Martin Odegaard has joined @RealSociedadEN on loan for the season 🔵⚪ https://t.co/tk0KVXI0Mo
Odegaard has made just two appearance for Madrid's senior side—in La Liga in the 2014-15 season and then in the Copa del Rey in the 2016-17 term.
In January 2017, he moved to Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal. Odegaard went on to make 34 Eredivisie appearances for the club, netting three goals in the process. The previous term saw Odegaard showcase some of his best form in recent years, as he scored 11 goals at Vitesse in a one-year loan stint.
At the age of 20, the upcoming season feels like a make or break term for Odegaard, and there'll be an expectation on him to perform in the Spanish top flight.
According to Graeme Bailey of Goal, there were English teams interested in the player, too:
Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey
Martin Odegaard leaves Real Madrid on-loan again, but this is his biggest chance so far as he lands at Real Sociedad - there was again interest in England. https://t.co/nTqkJ0FecR
Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC said he thinks the transfer makes sense for the Norwegian and also commented on what is shaping up to be summer of significant departures for Real Madrid:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Odegaard still just 20, and did pretty well over last two loans in Eredivisie. 11 goals and 12 assists for Heerenveen last season looks pretty good. Real Sociedad seems decent fit too, with his agent Kvarme having played there back in the day.
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Madrid's clear-out operation going pretty well in fairness - Llorente [Atlético], Kovacic [Chelsea], De Tomas [Benfica], Reguilón [Sevilla] and now Odegaard [Real Sociedad]. With over €100m raised too.
Sociedad finished in ninth place in La Liga last season and will be seeking to push up the standings towards the European spots under manager Imanol Alguacil in the coming term.
For Odegaard, it's important he makes an impression for the San Sebastian outfit, especially if he does still hold any ambitions of being a long-term success at Real Madrid.
While the Santiago Bernabeu club sold Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, they've invested heavily in attacking talent over the last two years, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes all arriving in the Spanish capital.
