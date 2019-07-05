Real Madrid Confirm Martin Odegaard Has Joined Real Sociedad on Season-Long Loan

LARS SMOOK/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have sent Martin Odegaard to Real Sociedad on loan for the 2019-20 season.

The news came in a statement on the club's official website. Sociedad posted the following clip, welcoming their new acquisition:

The Norway international joined Real Madrid in January 2015 and was considered one of the brightest prospects in the game at the time. However, he has not yet showed his best in Los Blancos colours.

B/R Football charted the highs and lows endured by the 20-year-old so early in his career:

Odegaard has made just two appearance for Madrid's senior side—in La Liga in the 2014-15 season and then in the Copa del Rey in the 2016-17 term.

In January 2017, he moved to Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal. Odegaard went on to make 34 Eredivisie appearances for the club, netting three goals in the process. The previous term saw Odegaard showcase some of his best form in recent years, as he scored 11 goals at Vitesse in a one-year loan stint.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder Right Arrow Icon

At the age of 20, the upcoming season feels like a make or break term for Odegaard, and there'll be an expectation on him to perform in the Spanish top flight.

According to Graeme Bailey of Goal, there were English teams interested in the player, too:

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC said he thinks the transfer makes sense for the Norwegian and also commented on what is shaping up to be summer of significant departures for Real Madrid:

Sociedad finished in ninth place in La Liga last season and will be seeking to push up the standings towards the European spots under manager Imanol Alguacil in the coming term.

For Odegaard, it's important he makes an impression for the San Sebastian outfit, especially if he does still hold any ambitions of being a long-term success at Real Madrid.

While the Santiago Bernabeu club sold Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, they've invested heavily in attacking talent over the last two years, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes all arriving in the Spanish capital.