Alex Morgan: Criticism of Tea Celebration Shows 'Double Standard' for Women

Francois MorI/Associated Press

The United States women's national team has received no shortage of criticism for its goal celebrations throughout the 2019 Women's World Cup, and star Alex Morgan believes that is because women face unfair double standards.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much or in a limited fashion," Morgan told reporters Friday. "You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism."

Morgan went viral on Tuesday when she celebrated here opening goal in the United States' 2-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final by pretending to drink tea.

That celebration was perceived to be a shot at England, with former Lioness player Lianne Sanderson calling it "distasteful" and "disrespectful" on beIN Sports. Morgan said Friday that "it wasn't a hit to England in any way," citing Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner instead as the inspiration.

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe defended her teammate on Wednesday, saying that the players are living in the moment.

Rapinoe, Morgan and Co. have been in the spotlight throughout the tournament, starting the "Tour de Four" (with the team seeking its fourth World Cup title) with a record-setting 13-0 rout of Thailand. United States coach Jill Ellis questioned the validity of the criticism of the blowout by asking, "If this is 10-0 in a men's World Cup, are we getting the same questions?"

Morgan made it clear after the World Cup opener that she felt it is "important for us to celebrate together" and that the team is not looking to disrespect its opponents. And even as the scrutiny continues, the team has continued to celebrate en route to the finals.

It was just last year that France star Antoine Griezmann "took the L" on Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, a celebration that was not met with the sort of backlash the USWNT has faced during its tournament run.

The United States will face the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Lyon, France.