Gold Cup Final 2019: Championship TV Schedule and Live Stream

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico will add another chapter to their storied football rivalry on Sunday, as they meet in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico, the pre-tournament favourites, have had to work hard to make it this far, as they edged past Costa Rica in the quarter-finals—they won on penalties after a 1-1 draw—and then narrowly beat tournament surprise package Haiti 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Based on the way the United States have been performing, if El Tri want to win this competition for a record eighth time they will need to improve. The USMNT got the better of Jamaica in the semi-finals, with star man Christian Pulisic leading them to a 3-1 win.

The United States can draw level with Mexico on seven Gold Cup triumphs with victory on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago, adding another layer to what's poised to be a tremendous spectacle.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 9 p.m. (ET), 2 a.m. (BST, Monday)

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.), Free Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Although the United States and Mexico frequently go into the Gold Cup as the two favourites for the prize, it's been eight years since the two met in the final of the competition.

On that day in 2011, El Tri were the victors, as they came from two goals down to win 4-2 in a dramatic encounter:

The fact Mexico have been able to navigate their way to the final this year is testament to the strength in depth they have, as manager Gerardo Martino has had to make do without a number of crucial players.

In the quarter-final and semi-final, for the first time in the tournament the Mexicans appeared a little one-dimensional in attack. Eventually, Raul Jimenez's controversial 93rd-minute penalty against Haiti put El Tri into the final, although the striker was otherwise short of quality service.

Per SkyBet, the Wolverhampton Wanderers skipped has been enjoying an excellent run of form for Mexico:

B/R Football noted that getting to the Gold Cup final is becoming a regular occurrence for El Tri:

In the United States they will face a major challenge. At the start of the competition, expectations were low when it came to Gregg Berhalter's side, but they've managed to make strides game-by-game.

Their win over Jamaica last time out was their most complete performance of the Gold Cup, as they managed the match professionally and allowed their extra class to take over. The performance of Pulisic, who was on target twice in the 3-1 win, was vital to that.

Here is what the new Chelsea man had to say on the challenge facing the United States in the final:

Per Goal's Ives Galarcep, the USMNT fans appear confident about their team's chances ahead of the match with their rivals:

If Mexico are going to win they'll need to improve, as the spark from their play has been smothered by defensively sound sides in the knockout bracket. With that in mind, it'll be intriguing to see what kind of gameplan the United States adopt.

Mexico will also represent a step up in class for the USMNT. However, the momentum appears to be with the Americans going into the Gold Cup climax and with the Chicago crowd offering a fierce backing, they'll have enough to secure the victory.

Prediction: United States 3-1 Mexico