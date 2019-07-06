MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top RidersJuly 6, 2019
Marc Marquez will look to continue a remarkable winning streak at the MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany on Sunday at the Sachsenring in Saxony.
The Spaniard is unbeaten in Germany since 2010, and another victory here would allow him to extend his 44-point lead over his rivals in the riders' championship.
Schedule
Saturday
8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: FP3
12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: FP4
1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Q1
1:35 p.m. BST/8:45 a.m. ET: Q2
Sunday
8:20 a.m. BST/3:20 a.m. ET: Warm Up
1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race
Live-stream links: BT Sport App (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)
Top Riders
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha
Less than halfway through his first season in MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo has already secured pole on three occasions.
The 20-year-old comes into the German Grand Prix on the back of two podium finishes, and he's closing on his maiden win.
He was unlucky not to earn it last week in the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, when an instability issue cost him the lead:
Watch MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
What is going on with that Yamaha?! Fabio Quartararo drops behind Marc Márquez as his machine moves all over the shop... #DutchGP https://t.co/V3UFWxTf2A
Despite the bike shaking uncontrollably—which made it painful for the Frenchman to ride following his recent arm surgery—he managed to hold on for third place.
Quartararo has enjoyed a promising start to practice in Germany:
Watch MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
Fabio Quartararo is in superb form right now 👏 He leads the way after FP1 at the #GermanGP 🔥 https://t.co/AJ5NCfbSrP
It seems like it's only a matter of time before he picks up his first win in MotoGP, and he'll be one to watch again on Sunday.
Marc Marquez, Honda
Marquez has an excellent record on most tracks, but the Sachsenring is perhaps his best circuit.
The 26-year-old has won the Grand Prix of Germany every year since 2010, stretching back to his time in the 125cc class. At MotoGP level, he has six consecutive wins there.
He's enjoying a typically excellent season, too, having finished in the top two in every race this year except for one, having crashed out of the Grand Prix of the Americas.
Compatriot Maverick Vinales got the better of him last time out:
MotoGP™ 🇩🇪 @MotoGP
Who wants to lead this race?! 🤔 @mvkoficial12 loses the advantage due to an error at turn 1, then scythes straight back past @marcmarquez93! 🔄 #DutchGP 🇳🇱 https://t.co/YDj888Dw8x
After falling behind his compatriot, Marquez was content to take second place to increase his lead in the standings:
MotoGP™ 🇩🇪 @MotoGP
"20 points for the championship, this is the best way" - @marcmarquez93 🎙️ The world champion is playing the long game! 🥈 #DutchGP 🇳🇱 https://t.co/Oloy5TusSF
Beating him in Germany has been impossible for any of his rivals, so anything other than a Marquez win on Sunday seems unlikely.
