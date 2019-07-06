MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will look to continue a remarkable winning streak at the MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany on Sunday at the Sachsenring in Saxony.

The Spaniard is unbeaten in Germany since 2010, and another victory here would allow him to extend his 44-point lead over his rivals in the riders' championship.

Schedule

Saturday

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: FP3

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: FP4

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Q1

1:35 p.m. BST/8:45 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday

8:20 a.m. BST/3:20 a.m. ET: Warm Up

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

Top Riders

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha

Less than halfway through his first season in MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo has already secured pole on three occasions.

The 20-year-old comes into the German Grand Prix on the back of two podium finishes, and he's closing on his maiden win.

He was unlucky not to earn it last week in the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, when an instability issue cost him the lead:

Despite the bike shaking uncontrollably—which made it painful for the Frenchman to ride following his recent arm surgery—he managed to hold on for third place.

Quartararo has enjoyed a promising start to practice in Germany:

It seems like it's only a matter of time before he picks up his first win in MotoGP, and he'll be one to watch again on Sunday.

Marc Marquez, Honda

Marquez has an excellent record on most tracks, but the Sachsenring is perhaps his best circuit.

The 26-year-old has won the Grand Prix of Germany every year since 2010, stretching back to his time in the 125cc class. At MotoGP level, he has six consecutive wins there.

He's enjoying a typically excellent season, too, having finished in the top two in every race this year except for one, having crashed out of the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Compatriot Maverick Vinales got the better of him last time out:

After falling behind his compatriot, Marquez was content to take second place to increase his lead in the standings:

Beating him in Germany has been impossible for any of his rivals, so anything other than a Marquez win on Sunday seems unlikely.