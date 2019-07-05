NASCAR at Daytona 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR season returns to the Daytona International Speedway in Florida for the Independence Day weekend at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A full 40-car field will compete in the 160-mile, 400-lap event, the 18th race out of 26 in the regular season.

On Friday, the Xfinity Series will also be in action in the Circle K Firecracker 250, before Saturday's main event in the Cup Series.

Schedule

Friday, July 5

3:35 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

5:05 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET: Circle K Firecracker 250 Race

Saturday, July 6

7:30 p.m. ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race

TV Info: NBC (U.S.)

The full list of drivers competing in the racing at Daytona can be found on the NBC Sports website.

Tickets are available to purchase on StubHub and via the circuit's official website for the NASCAR event.

Preview

Erik Jones is the defending champion at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and it's a role he's relishing upon his return, per WESH 2 News' Courtney Jasmin:

A successful defence of his title would be a timely boost in a season that has been difficult at times.

While he's finished in the top four on four occasions, he has as many finishes in which he has ended a race in 29th place or lower, and he's yet to win one.

As a result, he finds himself 17th in the drivers' championship, outside the 16 who will advance to the playoffs.

A win would guarantee him a spot in the playoffs. While he's confident he can secure one, he can also qualify with enough points if he can finish the season strongly.

"I think for us our goal is 30 points a race," he said, per Motorsport.com's Jim Utter. "That's about a seventh-place finish. If we can do that every week, we will easily point our way in without a win. We know we can win a race."

Jones has looked promising in practice, and he was among the quickest in the final practice session behind only Martin Truex Jr., who came second last year, and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, per NBC Sports' Dustin Long:

The drivers' championship leader is Joey Logano, who finished third last time out at the Chicagoland Speedway.

He opened up an 18-point gap on his closest rival Kyle Busch, who came 22nd.

The 29-year-old will hope to increase his lead further on Saturday, but Busch has also been strong in practice after going fastest in the first session.

Logano has crashed out of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in each of the last two years. If he suffers the same fate this time around, he could let his rivals back in.