BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 6 Weekend

Through the first two weeks of the 2019 BIG3 season, there's a clear divide between the top and bottom of the standings.

Five teams are 2-0, five teams are 0-2 and two teams—Bivouac and Enemies—are in the middle at 1-1. The remaining undefeated teams are Power, Triplets, Killer 3's, Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters.

It's not a surprise that Power has gotten off to a strong start in the third season of the league's existence. Last year, they won the BIG3 championship and lost only one game all season.

With captain Corey Maggette, co-captains Cuttino Mobley and Glen Davis and head coach Nancy Lieberman all back, Power has notched victories over 3's Company and Tri-State to open the 2019 campaign.

Heading into Week 3 of the BIG3 season, here's everything you need to know.

BIG3 Week 3 Schedule

Saturday, July 6 (Games in Birmingham, Alabama)

3's Company vs. Tri-State, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 7 (Games in Atlanta, Georgia)

Triplets vs. Bivouac, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3's, 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Trilogy vs. Power, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app

Rosters

Full rosters for each of the 12 teams can be found here on the league website.

Can Power continue its strong start?

The only two teams to win a BIG3 championship will go head-to-head in the final game of the weekend when 2018 champion Power and 2017 winners Trilogy face off Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

While Power has started strong again, Trilogy has lost each of its first two games this season, falling to 3 Headed Monsters and Triplets.

Looking to avoid an 0-3 start, Trilogy will look to knock off the defending champions with co-captain James White, the team's leading scorer with 35 points through two games, trying to lead the way.

That will be a tough task, though, especially with the way Mobley has been playing for Power. The co-captain scored 28 points in a 50-38 win over 3's Company in Week 1, followed by a 23-point performance in a 51-43 win over Tri-State in Week 2.

If Trilogy can't score the upset, an 0-3 start will be a tough deficit to overcome in a nine-week regular season.

Will Triplets remain the top expansion team?

Of the four new teams added to the BIG3 this season, Triplets have gotten off to the best start. They are the only squad among the group to begin the year 2-0.

Triplets notched a 50-40 win over fellow expansion team Aliens in Week 1 and then earned a 51-41 victory against Trilogy in Week 2.

Taking a look at the team's roster, it's easy to see how they've opened the year with back-to-back wins. Their captain is seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, and he's joined by co-captain Al Jefferson. Their coach is WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Johnson has been the team's top player so far, totaling 47 points and 24 rebounds through two games.

This week, Triplets will take on another expansion team in 1-1 Bivouac.

With such a short regular season, and five teams tied atop the BIG3 standings, a 3-0 start could be crucial for Triplets remaining a top contender moving forward in the season.