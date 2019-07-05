Rafinha: 'I Hope Neymar Comes Back' to Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has said he would like to see Neymar move back to the Camp Nou this summer as he has "never seen anything like" his combination with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Neymar, Suarez and Messi were the best attacking force in Europe for three seasons and helped Barca win the treble in 2014-15.

But the Brazilian then left the Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain for £200 million in 2017.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

There are now rumours Neymar wants to move back to Barca, and he has reportedly already agreed a contract, per Albert Masnou of Sport.

Rafinha, 26, said he would be happy to see Neymar return, and he is also eager for Barca to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I hope Neymar comes back. He is a great player that would be really good for Barcelona. I have never seen anything like the Messi-Ney-Suarez trident, pure magic. And I hope [Antoine] Griezmann comes, too."

Neymar, 27, has, on paper, enjoyed an exceptional two seasons so far at PSG.

He has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, three domestic cups and the 2017-18 Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

He has also netted 34 goals and provided 20 assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances while forming a new attacking trident with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

However, PSG's failure to get past the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in either season Neymar has been at the club, paired with numerous injury concerns that have restricted his playing time, have damaged the former Santos man's reputation as a player.

At Barca, he looked the inevitable successor to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player, but that is no longer guaranteed.

For many, his off-field lifestyle in Paris is impacting his on-field performances, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

And a return to Barca, where he would not be the centre of attention, could put his career back on track:

Neymar's return to Barca would restrict Rafinha's opportunities in the first team even further, however.

In 2017-18, the Brazilian was sent out on loan to Inter Milan, and in 2018-19, he made only five La Liga appearances, largely due to a cruciate ligament injury.

He has never been a regular starter under manager Ernesto Valverde, and Neymar and Griezmann's arrivals would surely only push him further to the fringes.

Rafinha himself, though, wants to remain at the Camp Nou, per Kalinic:

"I see myself in Barcelona next season and I will fight to continue. I want to play football, and Barcelona is my home. I have a contract with the club and I have a lot of confidence."