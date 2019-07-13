AEW Fight for the Fallen 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

AEW Fight for the Fallen 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJuly 14, 2019
A mere two weeks after Fyter Fest, All Elite Wrestling just wrapped up its third event, Fight for the Fallen—a charity special with proceeds going to victims of gun violence.
Along with the charitable aspect, Fight for the Fallen was also a means for AEW to further build toward the next big show, All Out, set for August 31.
In some ways, this could have been written off as an "extra" or "bonus" show with no real need to make it more than a glorified house show, but since AEW is still in its infancy, every event matters when it comes to gaining new viewers and supporters.
With that in mind, how did Fight for the Fallen pan out? Which matches exceeded expectations and which segments fell short?
With the event in the rear-view, let's take a look back and pinpoint the biggest highlights and low points of the night and discuss why those portions of the show stood out as great or underwhelming.
Full Match Results
- Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon by pinfall.
- Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima defeated Britt Baker and Riho by pinfall.
- MJF, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears defeated Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin and Joey Janela by pinfall.
- Brandi Rhodes defeated Allie by pinfall.
- The Dark Order defeated Angélico and Jack Evans and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to advance to All Out for a chance at a first-round bye in the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament.
- Hangman Adam Page defeated Kip Sabian by pinfall.
- Lucha Brothers defeated SoCal Uncensored by pinfall.
- Kenny Omega defeated Cima by pinfall.
- The Young Bucks defeated Cody and Dustin Rhodes by pinfall.
Highlight: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
The Librarians weren't the most favored performers at Fyter Fest, but Leva Bates and Peter Avalon were minimized much more for Fight for the Fallen as Avalon faced Sonny Kiss in the Buy In.
As the opener for the night—particularly for the pre-show—this was a fun segment that could have easily gone in the wrong direction, but didn't.
Rather than being too over the top and comedic, it was kept short and focused primarily on showcasing Kiss and his character, complete with one of the best entrances of the night alongside four of the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders.
After this match, fans have a firmer idea of what both Avalon and Kiss bring to the table and how they can be more than just their gimmicks by actually wrestling and being entertaining.
Low Point: Problems During Women's Tag Team Match
The women's tag team match on the Buy In got off to a great start, but midway through, the closed captioning popped up on the screen.
It's important to note that this is still only the third show for All Elite Wrestling, and even WWE runs into production issues from time to time, but those excuses don't suddenly turn this from a low point to a highlight.
It was very distracting to have part of the screen covered with the black bars, particularly considering how most of the text was complete jargon and not the right translation.
This definitely took away from the match, which had some of its own flaws here and there, but was mostly fine. In particular, it did its job in giving fans their first taste of Bea Priestley, who was arguably the standout of the match.
Shoko Nakajima had her moments, positive and negative, and Riho has taken another step toward asserting herself as a major player in the women's division, while Britt Baker definitely carries herself as a top star already.
But no matter what happened in the match, it was overshadowed by the production problems.
Highlight: Six-Man Tag Team Match
While Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela made a lot of sense to be teaming together based on similar aesthetics, the real story here was whether or not MJF and Shawn Spears would implode on their team, leaving Sammy Guevara in a bad spot.
At times, this was teased, particularly with Spears not being much of a team player, tagging himself in or out based on his own desires. His main focal point of the match was to further push his change in attitude and get across his new heel character, and that was done with those moments and his new "The Chairman" moniker.
It was a good decision to have Spears pick up the victory, particularly over the energetic Allin, as that not only made sense given his size advantage, but to give him more momentum for his upcoming fight against Cody.
There was also nice continuity with MJF still having a problem with Spears and the two almost coming to blows after the match. Little touches like that help sell these performers as more realistic.
When nobody comes out of a match looking bad and the segment as a whole is enjoyable to watch and helps promote All Out, that's surely a highlight!
Highlight: Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
Going into the three-way tag team match, it was an easy prediction that The Dark Order would win, as they had already set up a feud between them and their All Out opponents, Best Friends. This meant it could have been just a foregone conclusion and an unnecessary watch.
Thankfully, that wasn't the case. This was a ton of fun from start to finish, largely due to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, who were the absolute standout stars in the match.
Jungle Boy's tenacity was given most of the spotlight, since he anchored this contest and held his own even against the much larger Evil Uno, and didn't have to rely entirely on his partner to do all the dirty work.
However, Luchasaurus had his time to shine, too. In fact, he was booked as the biggest physical threat and it was entertaining to see all four opponents want nothing to do with him and his surprising athleticism for someone his size.
Ultimately, the right call was made in giving the win to The Dark Order, as it would have felt strange for Best Friends to go up against anyone else next month.
Highlight: Kenny Omega vs. Cima
On the critical side of things, if you've seen one Kenny Omega match, you've pretty much seen them all, as they tend to follow the same back-and-forth action each and every time.
However, on the glass half-full side of the argument, those matches are exactly what a large portion of AEW fans are obsessed over and what they specifically want out of their matches, so what's the bad thing in giving the audience what they want?
The crowd went nuts for this and clearly loved it, perhaps more than any other match on the night, which made it stand out above something that was just as fundamentally good, like SoCal Uncensored against The Lucha Brothers. What the crowd thinks is what is most important, after all, as entertainment by nature has that goal in mind.
Cima and Omega had a hard-fought contest that made sure to get the point across that while Cima came up short, he was every bit Omega's equal. How much more can you ask for?
Miscellaneous Other Notes
Before wrapping things up with the final segment, let's address some of the other elements from this event that were positives or negatives, but didn't quite demand the same attention.
When it came to Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie, it's clear that Rhodes is still not comfortable enough wrestling to be able to put on a great match in the ring, but she held her own well enough.
More important was Awesome Kong ringside and the tease of a fight against Aja Kong. Whether Kong vs. Kong happens at All Out or further down the line remains to be seen, but that was the biggest takeaway for that match.
Hangman Adam Page wrestled a good match against Kip Sabian, although it was one that could easily be lost in the shuffle of the rest of the card.
Following that, Chris Jericho's attack on Page was a positive for giving more steam to their upcoming title match at All Out. His promo left something to be desired, though.
SoCal Uncensored vs. The Lucha Brothers was a solid match, yet there just wasn't anything specific that could be gushed over as memorable. Just because it wasn't the best thing ever doesn't mean it defaults to being the worst, and there's nothing wrong with just being very good in a general sense.
Highlight: The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes
The previous two matches had more than enough flips, so seeing The Young Bucks wrestle a slightly different style by the nature of their opponents was a refreshing change of pace to avoid things getting too repetitive.
This was alluded to earlier in the night, as Cody spoke in an interview with Jenn Decker about how he and Dustin Rhodes would target body parts and slow things down in a more old school approach to wrestling to offset Nick and Matt Jackson's agility.
It was nice to see the synergy between the two sets of brothers on display, especially with moments like the double Sharpshooter turning into a double Figure Four.
The match felt a tad long, if we're talking about nitpicks, but overall, it did its job to send fans home happy with another quality performance, which is what everyone wants out of a main event.
