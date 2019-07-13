AEW Fight for the Fallen 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A mere two weeks after Fyter Fest, All Elite Wrestling just wrapped up its third event, Fight for the Fallen—a charity special with proceeds going to victims of gun violence.

Along with the charitable aspect, Fight for the Fallen was also a means for AEW to further build toward the next big show, All Out, set for August 31.

In some ways, this could have been written off as an "extra" or "bonus" show with no real need to make it more than a glorified house show, but since AEW is still in its infancy, every event matters when it comes to gaining new viewers and supporters.

With that in mind, how did Fight for the Fallen pan out? Which matches exceeded expectations and which segments fell short?

With the event in the rear-view, let's take a look back and pinpoint the biggest highlights and low points of the night and discuss why those portions of the show stood out as great or underwhelming.