Danny Green on Potentially Joining Lakers: 'They Have 2 F--King Superstars'

The ability to team up with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and six-time All-Star Anthony Davis is a big reason why the Los Angeles Lakers are among free-agent guard Danny Green's top suitors this summer.

"They have two f--king sup-, they have two superstars there," Green said on the Inside the Green Room podcast Thursday (around the 14:24 mark). "Speaks for itself. ... When you have those two guys, you know the sky's the limit."

Green noted the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are among the interested teams as well.

As the Lakers are in the midst of a franchise-record six-year playoff drought, they have spent the offseason making moves to try to bolster James' supporting cast and return to championship contention. They have reportedly agreed to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, and subsequent moves have cleared enough space for a max contract in free agency.

As a result, they have become a serious destination for two-time Finals MVP and Southern California native Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, Green has been waiting on Leonard—his teammate of eight years—to make his own free-agency decision so he can decide where to sign.

He admitted that playing the waiting game is a bit nerve-racking, though he does have options.

"We have a couple things in place," Green said. "...We're gonna see how much longer these teams will wait. I don't think much longer than another day or so. Hopefully a good decision comes out of it. Not just for him but for me."

Green is coming off a season that saw him average 10.3 points while shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range in his first year in Toronto. His three-and-D skill set appears to make him a logical fit alongside James, as Los Angeles ranked 29th in three-point shooting (33.3 percent) last season.

The 10-year veteran has two NBA championships on his resume (one with the San Antonio Spurs, one with the Raptors). His 27 treys against James and the Miami Heat in 2013 were an NBA record at the time, though that mark has since been eclipsed by Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry (32 in 2016).

Of note, Green spent his first year in the Association as a teammate of James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.