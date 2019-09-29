Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller Fantasy Outlook After Mitchell Trubisky Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, leaving fantasy football owners wondering what the ramifications will be for Allen Robinson II and the receiving corps as Chase Daniel takes over under center.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson wasted little time in making his presence felt in Chicago's passing game. He led the team in receiving last year with 754 yards.

Pro Football Focus noted that the 6'3", 211-pound wideout was among the best in league on short passes:

With or without Trubisky, Robinson figures to be a solid fantasy option when healthy. After all, in 2015, he put 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching passes from Blake Bortles in Jacksonville.

It would not be wise for fantasy owners to bank on Robinson duplicating those numbers with Daniel, but he should still be fantasy playmaker.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team should be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

Anthony Miller has been especially disappointing to start 2019, but he has upside.

Despite playing most of the season with a dislocated shoulder, the 2018 second-round pick enjoyed a solid rookie campaign in which he recorded 423 yards, though he was held to just 25 receiving yards in five December contests.

Despite a quiet end to the season, Miller led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. As Pro Football Focus pointed out, the 5'11", 190-pound wideout did most of his damage from the slot:

Miller has always had a nose for the end zone, as he totaled 32 touchdowns in his final two collegiate seasons at Memphis. And given he scored essentially every other game as a rookie last year, fantasy owners have to be intrigued by his potential to get on the board in that regard.

But like with any receiver, relying on touchdowns for points is a risky approach for fantasy owners.

It's worth noting, though, that fantasy owners with running back Tarik Cohen should receive more value for as long as Trubisky is out. Cohen (444 rushing yards, team-high 71 receptions in 2018) will be leaned upon more heavily in both the ground game and the aerial attack.