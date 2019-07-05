Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Championship Odds, Predictions and More

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Holders USA take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.

The Stars and Stripes head into the game as favourites to lift the trophy for the fourth time, while European champions the Netherlands will be playing in their first World Cup final.

Both team have won all six matches at the World Cup in France so far, but one of those 100 per cent records will come to an end as a hugely successful tournament reaches its climax on Sunday.

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker:)

United States: 1-5

Netherlands: 10-3

United States To Continue Dominance

The United States are big favourites to retain their title, and it is difficult to look past Jill Ellis' team securing victory on Sunday given the form they have shown in France.

The holders stormed through the group stages with three wins out of three to top Group F, scoring 16 goals without reply.

They went on to complete a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain in the last 16 before securing impressive 2-1 victories over hosts France and a strong England team to book their place in the final.

Megan Rapinoe has been the star of the tournament, scoring twice in consecutive games against France and and Spain. She missed the win over England but says she is fit for the final:

Manager Ellis will have a tough decision to make regarding her starting XI. Christian Press came in for Rapinoe against the Lionesses and scored the opening goal in an impressive display.

Yet the United States possess quality all over the pitch. Rose Lavelle has demonstrated her creativity at her first World Cup, while striker Alex Morgan leads the race for the Golden Boot (U.S. only):

Meanwhile, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis and Lindsey Horan have chipped in with seven goals between them and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved a crucial penalty to deny England an equaliser in their semi-final.

The defending champions now face a final test against the European champions who head into the match on a 10-match winning streak.‏

The Oranje have had to work hard to make it through to Sunday's showpiece. They needed extra-time to see off Sweden in the semi-finals but have impressed with wins over Italy, Japan and Canada.

The team also have fitness concerns ahead of the match. Barcelona forward and 2017 FIFA Best Women's Player Lieke Martens is hopeful of featuring despite a toe injury, per Simon Evans at Reuters.

"I am hopefully going to play. I am going to do the recovery and I really believe in the medical staff and that something can happen, so let's see every single day, how it goes," she said.

Arsenal's Jill Roord is the most likely replacement if Martens does not make it, while Netherlands can also look to all-time record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema for goals against the United States.

Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal will also need to show the same sort of form she produced to keep Sweden out for 120 minutes in their semi-final (U.S. only):

The Netherlands' victory at the 2017 European Championship showed they know how to handle the big occasion, but the United States have looked a cut above throughout the tournament and should cement their position as the world's best in Lyon.

Prediction: United States 2-0 Netherlands