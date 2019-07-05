Gold Cup Final 2019: Latest Form Guide and Reaction Before Mexico vs. USA

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico will contest the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday in what promises to be a must-watch match between the two most successful teams in the competition's history.

Gregg Berhalter has led the Stars and Stripes to five wins from five in his first Gold Cup as head coach, but El Tri have started to waver despite being unbeaten in the tournament.

Mexico needed penalties to beat Costa Rica in the quarter-finals and were forced to play another 120 minutes in their 1-0 extra-time win over Haiti in the last four.

The United States have enjoyed a simpler path into the final and will hope those extra minutes on the field take their toll on Mexico.

Form Guide

United States

3-1 Win vs. Jamaica, July 3

1-0 Win vs. Curacao, June 30

1-0 Win vs. Panama, June 26

6-0 Win vs. Trinidad & Tobago, June 22

4-0 Win vs. Guyana, June 18

Mexico

1-0 Win vs. Haiti (aet), July 2

1-1 Draw vs. Costa Rica (won 5-4 on penalties), June 29

3-2 Win vs. Martinique, June 23

3-1 Win vs. Canada, June 19

7-0 Win vs. Cuba, June 15

Preview

Prior to the tournament, many fans would have predicted a United States-Mexico final, with the two teams now going head-to-head for the trophy for the sixth time.

El Tri will be looking to extend their record of seven Gold Cups on Sunday:

However, victory for the United States would see them draw level in trophies won, and a 3-1 semi-final victory over Jamaica served as solid preparation in their bid to retain the title.

At least one of these teams has featured in each of the past three Gold Cup finals, but ESPN FC's Tom Marshall highlighted how history favours Mexico in head-to-head finals against the USA:

Chelsea fans will be excited to see winger Christian Pulisic impressing for the U.S. ahead of his arrival at Stamford Bridge, particularly after he netted a game-winning brace against the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is developing a knack for knowing when to arrive in front of goal, and he was well-placed to convert an important second, via Premier Sports (UK only):

ESPN Stats & Info noted the United States could make national-team history if they win on Sunday—the same day as the women's team face the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final:

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez will be a threat to the USA's title hopes at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 28-year-old needs two goals to overhaul Canada's Jonathan David as the leading scorer at the Gold Cup after failing to score only once in Mexico's five games so far.