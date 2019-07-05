Gold Cup Final 2019: Latest Form Guide and Reaction Before Mexico vs. USA

Gold Cup Final 2019: Latest Form Guide and Reaction Before Mexico vs. USAJuly 5, 2019
The United States and Mexico will contest the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday in what promises to be a must-watch match between the two most successful teams in the competition's history.
Gregg Berhalter has led the Stars and Stripes to five wins from five in his first Gold Cup as head coach, but El Tri have started to waver despite being unbeaten in the tournament.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Mexico needed penalties to beat Costa Rica in the quarter-finals and were forced to play another 120 minutes in their 1-0 extra-time win over Haiti in the last four.
The United States have enjoyed a simpler path into the final and will hope those extra minutes on the field take their toll on Mexico.
Form Guide
United States
3-1 Win vs. Jamaica, July 3
1-0 Win vs. Curacao, June 30
1-0 Win vs. Panama, June 26
6-0 Win vs. Trinidad & Tobago, June 22
4-0 Win vs. Guyana, June 18
Mexico
1-0 Win vs. Haiti (aet), July 2
1-1 Draw vs. Costa Rica (won 5-4 on penalties), June 29
3-2 Win vs. Martinique, June 23
3-1 Win vs. Canada, June 19
7-0 Win vs. Cuba, June 15
Preview
Prior to the tournament, many fans would have predicted a United States-Mexico final, with the two teams now going head-to-head for the trophy for the sixth time.
El Tri will be looking to extend their record of seven Gold Cups on Sunday:
B/R Football @brfootball
1993: 🏆 1996: 🏆 1998: 🏆 2003: 🏆 2009: 🏆 2011: 🏆 2015: 🏆 2019: ❓ Mexico are headed to another Gold Cup final! 🇲🇽 https://t.co/xkEVFlOCgm
However, victory for the United States would see them draw level in trophies won, and a 3-1 semi-final victory over Jamaica served as solid preparation in their bid to retain the title.
At least one of these teams has featured in each of the past three Gold Cup finals, but ESPN FC's Tom Marshall highlighted how history favours Mexico in head-to-head finals against the USA:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Gold Cup final: USA vs. Mexico on Sunday in Chicago. First final between the two since 2011. El Tri has won 4/5 of the Gold Cup finals involving the rivals. #eltrieng
Chelsea fans will be excited to see winger Christian Pulisic impressing for the U.S. ahead of his arrival at Stamford Bridge, particularly after he netted a game-winning brace against the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old is developing a knack for knowing when to arrive in front of goal, and he was well-placed to convert an important second, via Premier Sports (UK only):
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
🇺🇸 USA set up a Gold Cup final showdown with Mexico 🇲🇽 ⚽ They overcame Jamaica 3-1 last night, thanks to a brace of goals from @ChelseaFC attacker Christian Pulisic! https://t.co/gHNADCDl7M
ESPN Stats & Info noted the United States could make national-team history if they win on Sunday—the same day as the women's team face the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Christian Pulisic scored 2 goals as the @USMNT defeated Jamaica 3-1 to advance to its 11th Gold Cup final, most all-time. The U.S. will face Mexico in the final on Sunday, which could be first day in U.S. soccer history on which both the @USMNT and @USWNT win a title. https://t.co/DYE0KXdW63
However, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez will be a threat to the USA's title hopes at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The 28-year-old needs two goals to overhaul Canada's Jonathan David as the leading scorer at the Gold Cup after failing to score only once in Mexico's five games so far.
Stoppage Time with Stu: USMNT advances to the Gold Cup final