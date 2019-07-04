Yankees' Gleyber Torres Named to 2019 MLB All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone got his wish after second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to the American League All-Star team as an injury replacement.

Major League Baseball announced Torres will take the place of Tampa Bay Rays rookie Brandon Lowe in the Midsummer Classic.

Lowe was placed on the injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin.

