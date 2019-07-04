Yankees' Gleyber Torres Named to 2019 MLB All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2019 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone got his wish after second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to the American League All-Star team as an injury replacement.

Major League Baseball announced Torres will take the place of Tampa Bay Rays rookie Brandon Lowe in the Midsummer Classic.

Lowe was placed on the injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

