Copa America Final 2019: Latest Form Guide and Reaction Before Brazil vs. Peru

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Hosts Brazil take on Peru on Sunday in the final of the 2019 Copa America at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Tite's side will go into the game as big favourites to win the title for a ninth time, while two-time winners Peru are searching for their first victory since 1975.

Brazil thumped Peru 5-0 in the group stages, but Ricardo Gareca's side have improved, and they overcame Uruguay and holders Chile in the knockout stages to reach the final.

Brazil Form Guide

Won 2-0 vs. Argentina

Won 4-3 on penalties vs. Paraguay after 0-0 draw

Won 5-0 vs. Peru

Drew 0-0 vs. Venezuela

Won 3-0 vs. Bolivia

Peru Form Guide

Won 3-0 vs. Chile

Won 5-4 on penalties vs. Uruguay after 0-0 draw

Lost 5-0 vs. Brazil

Won 3-1 vs. Bolivia

Drew 0-0 vs. Venezuela

Match Preview

Brazil will be aiming to win the Copa America for the first time since 2007 and are yet to taste defeat in the tournament after five games.

The Selecao are traditionally known for their skill and flair, but it has been their defence that has impressed, with the team yet to concede a goal.

Goalkeeper Alisson has only been beaten during Brazil's penalty shootout victory over Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

The goalkeeper's form means he has been handed another Golden Glove award for his collection after keeping five clean sheets:

Brazil have coped well without injured talisman Neymar, and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been the team's most productive attacker with two goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus ended his recent international goal drought in Brazil's semi-final win over Argentina and continues to thrive under Tite:

Full-back Dani Alves has also looked close to his best form at the tournament and scored a brilliant goal in the win over Peru in the group stages (U.S. only):

Football journalist Simon Edwards noted the impact Alves and Barcelona midfielder Arthur have on the team:

The Selecao will be without Chelsea forward Willian due to injury. The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) announced the 30-year-old has been ruled out of the final with a muscle problem, per Goal's Josh Thomas.

Peru are surprise finalists and pulled off a shock by ending Chile's hopes of making it three Copa America titles in a row in the semi-finals.

Captain Paolo Guerrero was on target in the 3-0 victory over the holders and said his team deserves respect ahead of the final, per Matt Dorman at Goal.

"I respect Brazil a lot, and I am happy here, but in football, there are no favourites, and we showed that again today. We won convincingly when others talked about Chile. Those people have to have more respect. If Brazil want to call themselves favourites, then they can call themselves favourites, but on the field, we do not think about that."

Peru will be underdogs against Brazil, but manager Gareca believes his team can win:

The team will need goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to continue the form he showed against Chile if they are to upset Brazil.

The 29-year-old was not at his best in the 5-0 drubbing by Brazil, but he produced a fine display to keep a clean sheet against the holders:

Peru will look to Guerrero, Edison Flores and Jefferson Farfan to cause Brazil problems at the back in their bid to become the first team to score against the Selecao at the tournament.

Midfielder Christian Cueva may also look to use his lucky charm again:

Peru will be out for revenge against Brazil after their humbling in the group stages, yet the Selecao's quality in attack and defensive solidity means Tite's men will be expected to win on Sunday.