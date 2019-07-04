Copa America 2019: Odds, Predictions for Final and 3rd-Place Matches

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brazil will take on Peru in Sunday's 2019 Copa America final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The Selecao beat Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday, while Peru upset Chile 3-0 the following day in the semi-finals.

Argentina and Chile will face off in the third place play-off at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Argentina vs. Chile

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST)

Odds, courtesy of Oddschecker: Argentina 6-7, Draw 31-11, Chile 19-5

Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Chile

Brazil vs. Peru

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET)



Odds, courtesy of Oddschecker: Brazil 4-11, Draw 17-4, Peru 51-4

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Peru

Final Preview

Brazil demolished Peru 5-0 in the group stage, but La Blanquirroja's performances in the knockout phase suggest Sunday's meeting will be a tighter affair.

Peru played out a goalless draw against Uruguay in the quarter-finals, despite their opponents enjoying a great deal of firepower from Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who each scored twice in the group stage.

Against two-time defending champions Chile in the semi-final, they were superb and even a 3-0 scoreline arguably did not reflect their dominance in the contest.

BeIN Sports USA's Roberto Rojas has been impressed with Peru and manager Ricardo Gareca:

As for the hosts, they saw off Argentina thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, who each found the net and set up the other, including this well-worked move for the former's opener:

Football writer Jack Lang also noted their defensive strength:

Brazil are yet to concede at the tournament, with goalkeeper Alisson enjoying a run of nine consecutive clean sheets for club and country.

Although they've struggled at times going forward at the Copa, they also have plenty of match-winners in the final third even without Neymar, who was injured shortly before the tournament began.

Jesus will head into the final on the back of a superb performance, while Firmino has two goals and three assists at the tournament.

They should give the Selecao the edge on Sunday, but expect a much more hard-fought contest than their last meeting with Peru.

Third Place Play-off Preview

After facing Chile in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals, it was perhaps inevitable Argentina would meet them again at this year's tournament, though both sides will be disappointed to be contesting third place.

Despite their recent victories in the Copa, it was something of a surprise for Chile to reach the semi-finals after entering the tournament with an ageing squad.

La Roja picked up a penalty shootout win over Colombia, who had secured nine points in the group stage, in the quarter-finals, but they were vastly outplayed by Peru.

As for Argentina, they came up against a superior Brazil side, but as football journalist Simon Edwards noted, it could have gone differently for them:

In both finals, the two sides went to penalties after playing out 0-0 draws.

Neither team has been especially convincing at this year's Copa, so there might not be too much in it on Saturday, either.

Argentina will hope to expose Chile's lack of pace at the back, and with an attacking lineup of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez, they might be able to stretch them enough to make a decisive impact.