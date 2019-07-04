Gold Cup Final 2019: USA vs. Mexico Date, Schedule After Semifinal Results

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

The United States-Mexico domination of the Gold Cup will continue.

The two countries, which have strong-armed the competition in the CONCACAF event since its inception, will go head-to-head Sunday (9 p.m. ET) after each got by its semifinal opponent. The U.S. completed its run to the final with a 3-1 win over Jamaica on Wednesday, while Mexico earned a 1-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday.

Mexico or the United States has won 13 of the first 14 Gold Cups, including each of the last nine. Canada's 2000 championship is the lone non-Mexico/U.S. victor. This is the first time they have gone head-to-head for the Gold Cup since 2011.

Raul Jimenez got the job done for Mexico in the 93rd minute of its match after the first 90 minutes were played to a scoreless stalemate. It took a penalty for Jimenez to score the goal despite Mexico being in control throughout.

"It was a game that started well for us and got worse, we had a lot of chances at the start," Mexico assistant coach Jorge Theiler told reporters. "After that we became tired and the chances dried up, we lacked a little speed and to finish off the game."

Mexico took 27 shots to Haiti's 11 and held possession for 69 percent of a match El Tri dominated much more than what was reflected on the scoreboard.

The United States survived a different kind of tension, as a lengthy weather delay halted its momentum in the win over Jamaica. Weston McKennie put the U.S. on the board in the ninth minute as part of an all-out romp to start the match.

Jamaica fared far better after lightning came crashing down and sent the teams back to the locker room. The two teams went into the half with the score still 1-0 but with Jamaica seemingly building momentum.

That all came to a halt thanks to the brilliance of Christian Pulisic, who threw the team on his back with a sensational outing that included a goal in the 52nd minute that gave the U.S. a cushion. After Shamar Nicholson got Jamaica on the board in the 69th minute, Pulisic answered again, this time in the 87th minute to put things away for the U.S.

The United States and Mexico last played in a friendly last September, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the U.S. Mexico holds a sizable advantage in the all-time series, but the United States has been more successful of late against El Tri.