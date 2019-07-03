Angels' Tommy La Stella Leg Injury Revealed to Be Fracture; Out 8-10 Weeks

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tommy La Stella's outstanding season has been derailed by a foul ball off his shin during Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

The Los Angeles Angels communications department announced Wednesday that La Stella will miss at least eight to 10 weeks after a CT scan revealed a fractured right tibia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.