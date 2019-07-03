Angels' Tommy La Stella Leg Injury Revealed to Be Fracture; Out 8-10 Weeks

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: Team personnel assist Tommy La Stella #9 of the Los Angeles Angels after he was injured while at bat against the Texas Rangers in the top of the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 02, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tommy La Stella's outstanding season has been derailed by a foul ball off his shin during Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels communications department announced Wednesday that La Stella will miss at least eight to 10 weeks after a CT scan revealed a fractured right tibia. 

