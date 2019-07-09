Bold Predictions for Top College Football Freshmen in 2019

0 of 7

Credit: Gary Breedlove, 247Sports

As the 2019 college football season gets closer, the excitement surrounding top freshmen only continues to grow.

Practice updates and camp reports lead to changes on projected depth charts, and the collection of young players headed for significant snaps becomes clearer. Here, we're looking at the biggest names from that coveted category.

For example, Georgia boasts a handful of 5-stars who should play in 2019. However, none of them are expected to be featured.

Every player highlighted below owned a 5-star billing, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Redshirt freshmen were not included.